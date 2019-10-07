City of Fort Atkinson
10/2 /2019 Adult Male Gray White Cat DMH # 37783
10/4 /2019 Kitten Female Black Kitten DMH # 37794
City of Jefferson
10/1 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37776 Ear Tipped
10/4 /2019 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 37796
10/4 /2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 37795
City of Lake Mills
9 /30/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37759
9 /30/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37758
10/4 /2019 Adult Male Black Cat DMH # 37797
Township of Hebron
10/3 /2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37788
Township of Jefferson
10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37775
10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Dilute Calico Kitten DSH # 37774
10/1 /2019 Kitten Female white black Kitten DSH # 37773
10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 37772
Township of Lake Mills
10/5 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37799
Village of Johnson Creek
10/3 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black and White Cat DSH # 37787
10/3 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37786
