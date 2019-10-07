City of Fort Atkinson

10/2 /2019 Adult Male Gray White Cat DMH # 37783

10/4 /2019 Kitten Female Black Kitten DMH # 37794

City of Jefferson

10/1 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37776 Ear Tipped

10/4 /2019 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 37796

10/4 /2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 37795

City of Lake Mills

9 /30/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37759

9 /30/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37758

10/4 /2019 Adult Male Black Cat DMH # 37797

Township of Hebron

10/3 /2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37788

Township of Jefferson

10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37775

10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Dilute Calico Kitten DSH # 37774

10/1 /2019 Kitten Female white black Kitten DSH # 37773

10/1 /2019 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 37772

Township of Lake Mills

10/5 /2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37799

Village of Johnson Creek

10/3 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black and White Cat DSH # 37787

10/3 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37786

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.