For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048

City of Lake Mills

7 /24/2019 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 37561

Township of Lake Mills

7 /24/2019 Adult Male Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 37559

City of Jefferson

7 /22/2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37548

7 /23/2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37557

7 /23/2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37554

7 /25/2019 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby Cat DSH # 37565

7 /25/2019 Adult Female tan Dog Terrier mix # 37566

7 /27/2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 3757

Township of Cold Spring

7 /27/2019 Adult Female Black White Dog Lab Mix # 37571

Township of Farmington

7 /22/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37547

Township of Jefferson

7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender black white on tip of tail Kitten DSH # 37551

7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender black Kitten DSH # 37550

7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37549

7 /24/2019 Kitten Male brown tabby white Kitten DMH # 3756

Township of Oakland

7 /22/2019 Adult Female brown tabby Cat DSH # 37552

7 /25/2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37569

Village of Johnson Creek

7 /24/2019 Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37560

