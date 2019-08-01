For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
7 /24/2019 Kitten Male black Kitten DSH # 37561
Township of Lake Mills
7 /24/2019 Adult Male Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 37559
City of Jefferson
7 /22/2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37548
7 /23/2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37557
7 /23/2019 Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37554
7 /25/2019 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby Cat DSH # 37565
7 /25/2019 Adult Female tan Dog Terrier mix # 37566
7 /27/2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 3757
Township of Cold Spring
7 /27/2019 Adult Female Black White Dog Lab Mix # 37571
Township of Farmington
7 /22/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37547
Township of Jefferson
7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender black white on tip of tail Kitten DSH # 37551
7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender black Kitten DSH # 37550
7 /22/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37549
7 /24/2019 Kitten Male brown tabby white Kitten DMH # 3756
Township of Oakland
7 /22/2019 Adult Female brown tabby Cat DSH # 37552
7 /25/2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37569
Village of Johnson Creek
7 /24/2019 Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37560
