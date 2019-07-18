For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
Township of Aztalan
7 /13/2019 Kitten Female Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37501
City of Fort Atkinson
7 /9 /2019 Baby Unknown Gender brown Wildlife Rabbit # 37482
City of Jefferson
7 /9 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby Cat DSH # 37478
7 /10/2019 Adult Unknown Gender brown tabby Cat DSH # 37486
7 /11/2019 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 37496
7 /13/2019 Puppy Male brown white Puppy APBT # 37502
7 /14/2019 Adult Male Brown, Brindle White Dog French Bulldog # 37503
Township of Jefferson
7 /9 /2019 Adult Female black Dog Mastiff mix # 37484
Village of Johnson Creek
7 /9 /2019 Kitten Male brown tabby white Kitten DSH # 37479
7 /9 /2019 Kitten Male buff tabby white Kitten DSH # 37480
7 /10/2019 Adult Female tortabby white Cat DSH # 37487
