Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.