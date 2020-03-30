City of Fort Atkinson
3 /23/2020 Adult Male black Cat DSH # 38195
3 /26/2020 Young Adult Male Black White Cat DSH # 38203
City of Jefferson
3 /25/2020 Adult Female brown tabby white Cat DSH # 38201
Township of Oakland
3 /24/2020 Young Adult Male orange tabby Cat DSH # 38193
Village of Sullivan
3 /25/2020 Kitten Female calico Kitten DSH # 38199
3 /25/2020 Kitten Female calico Kitten DSH # 38198
3 /25/2020 Adult Female grey tabby white Cat DSH # 38200
