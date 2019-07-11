For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Jefferson
7 /2 /2019 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 37455
7 /5 /2019 Adult Male Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 37460
7 /6 /2019 Adult Male Silver and Tan Dog Yorkie # 37467
Township of Farmington
7 /3 /2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 3758
Township of Jefferson
7 /5 /2019 Adult Male Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 37459
7 /6 /2019 Adult Female white Dog Great Pyrenees # 37469
7 /6 /2019 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby Kitten DMH # 37465
7 /6 /2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DMH # 37464
Township of Oakland
7 /6 /2019 Kitten Male Black White Kitten DSH # 37466 white between hind legs
