City of Fort Atkinson
1 /5 /2020 Adult Male Black/Silver Dog Husky # 38035
Township of Aztalan
12/30/201 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 38026 left ear tip
Township of Sullivan
1 /2 /2020 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38030
1 /4 /2020 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38034
