For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
7 /15/2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37505
7 /19/2019 Kitten Female Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37539
7 /19/2019 Kitten Female Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37540
7 /19/2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37541
7 /19/2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37542
7 /19/2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37543
Township of Lake Mills
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Black Kitten DMH # 37515
Township of Aztalan
7 /18/2019 Adult Male Black White Cat DSH # 37526 white on neck
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Dilute Torti White Kitten DSH # 37523
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 37525
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37520
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 375227 /18/2019 Kitten Female Calico Kitten DSH # 37521
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37524
7 /21/2019 Young Adult Female black white Cat DSH # 37546
City of Fort Atkinson
7 /19/2019 Kitten Male Grey Kitten DSH # 37537
City of Jefferson
7 /17/2019 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37513
City of Waterloo
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37518
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37517
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37516
Township of Cold Spring
7 /18/2019 Adult Female white brindle Dog Terrier Mix # 37519
Township of Farmington
7 /18/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 37533
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37534
Township of Jefferson
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DMH # 37535
7 /18/2019 Kitten Male white grey Kitten DMH # 37536
