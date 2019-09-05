For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
8 /26/2019 Adult Male black Cat DSH # 37658
8 /31/2019 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 37668
8 /31/2019 Adult Female Red and White Dog Husky # 37667
City of Lake Mills
8 /30/2019 Young Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 37665
Township of Koshkonong
8 /30/2019 Kitten Female Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 37663
Township of Lake Mills
9 /1 /2019 Senior Male Black and Tan Dog GSD mix # 37669
Village of Johnson Creek
8 /30/2019 Young Adult Female Black Cat DSH # 37666
