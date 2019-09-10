For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
9 /8 /2019 Kitten Male Black and white Kitten DSH # 37700
9 /8 /2019 Kitten Female black and white Kitten DSH # 37699
9 /8 /2019 Kitten Female Black and white Kitten DSH # 37701
Township of Lake Mills
9 /6 /2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37694
City of Jefferson
9 /3 /2019 Adult Male Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 37676
9 /4 /2019 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37680
9 /5 /2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37691
9 /5 /2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37690
9 /6 /2019 Adult Female Gray/Yellow Bird Cockatiel # 37695
9 /7 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 37698
Township of Cold Spring
9 /5 /2019 Adult Male Brindle White Dog Boxer mix # 37693
Township of Hebron
9 /5 /2019 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37692
9 /5 /2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37689
Township of Jefferson
9 /4 /2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37686
Township of Sumner
9 /5 /2019 Kitten Female White Black Kitten DSH # 37688
Village of Johnson Creek
9 /4 /2019 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 37678
9 /7 /2019 Kitten Female White Black Kitten DSH # 37697
9 /7 /2019 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 37696
