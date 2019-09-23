City of Lake Mills
9 /18/2019 Adult Female Orange tabby Cat DSH # 37742
Township of Aztalan
9 /18/2019 Kitten Female black Kitten DSH # 37732
City of Fort Atkinson
9 /19/2019 Kitten Female Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 37745
City of Jefferson
9 /20/2019 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 3774
Township of Jefferson
9 /16/2019 Adult Unknown Gender brown grey Wildlife Morning dove # 37730
Village of Johnson Creek
9 /19/2019 Adult Male black and tan Dog Beagle Mix # 37744
9 /19/2019 Adult Male tan and white Dog Pit Bull mix # 37746
9 /22/2019 Adult Female Black and White Cat DSH # 37751
