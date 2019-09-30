City of Fort Atkinson
9 /26/2019 Young Adult Female Black White Cat DSH # 37754
City of Jefferson
9 /28/2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37757
Township of Aztalan
9 /27/2019 Adult Male Black White Cat DSH # 37756
Village of Johnson Creek
9 /23/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37752
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.