City of Lake Mills
1 /30/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38093
Township of Jefferson
2 /1 /2020 Adult Female Calico Cat DSH # 38097 ear tipped
City of Fort Atkinson
1 /27/2020 Young Adult Female grey Cat DSH # 38089
Township of Oakland
1 /30/2020 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 38094
