For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
9 /10/2019 Kitten Male white grey Kitten DSH # 37702
Village of Johnson Creek
9 /12/2019 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37716
9 /12/2019 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37717
9 /12/2019 Kitten Female Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37720
9 /12/2019 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 37719
9 /12/2019 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37718
9 /12/2019 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37715
City of Fort Atkinson
9 /10/2019 Adult Female white black Small & Mouse # 37705
9 /12/2019 Adult Male black Cat DSH # 37722
9 /15/2019 Young Adult Female White Cat DSH # 37729
City of Jefferson
9 /11/2019 Kitten Male black white Kitten DSH # 37714
9 /14/2019 Adult Male Flame Point Cat Siamese mix # 37727
