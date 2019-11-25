City of Jefferson

11/23/201 Adult Male Grey Cat DLH # 37958

Other

11/24/201 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37960

Township of Jefferson

11/19/201 Kitten Male White Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37939

11/19/201 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37938

11/21/201 Young Adult Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37954

11/22/201 Adult Female Black Cat DLH # 37955

Township of Oakland

11/19/201 Senior Female Apricot Dog Poodle # 37937

Village of Johnson Creek

11/21/201 Adult Female Gray Dog Miniature # 37950

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.