City of Jefferson
11/23/201 Adult Male Grey Cat DLH # 37958
Other
11/24/201 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37960
Township of Jefferson
11/19/201 Kitten Male White Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37939
11/19/201 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37938
11/21/201 Young Adult Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37954
11/22/201 Adult Female Black Cat DLH # 37955
Township of Oakland
11/19/201 Senior Female Apricot Dog Poodle # 37937
Village of Johnson Creek
11/21/201 Adult Female Gray Dog Miniature # 37950
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.