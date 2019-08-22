For more info. contact the shelter at 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
8 /12/2019 Adult Female Black Cat DSH # 37616
City of Jefferson
8 /12/2019 Kitten Female Tortabby white Kitten DSH # 37617
8 /13/2019 Young Adult Male black Cat DSH # 37624
8 /14/2019 Adult Female Black and White Cat DSH # 37627
8 /14/2019 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 37630
8 /16/2019 Adult Male Tri Dog Yorkie Mix # 37635
Township of Hebron
8 /12/2019 Young Adult Female Dilute Torti Cat DSH # 37614
Township of Jefferson
8 /12/2019 Kitten Female calico Kitten DSH # 37618
8 /12/2019 Kitten Male grey tabby white Kitten DSH # 37619
8 /12/2019 Kitten Male grey tabby white Kitten DSH # 37620
8 /12/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender grey tabby white Kitten DSH # 37621
8 /12/2019 Kitten Unknown Gender Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 37622
8 /16/2019 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 37633
Township of Oakland
8 /13/2019 Young Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 37625
Township of Sullivan
8 /13/2019 Kitten Male White Gray Tabby Kitten DMH # 37626
Village of Johnson Creek
8 /14/2019 Adult Female Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 37631
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.