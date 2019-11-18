Township of Lake Mills
11/16/201 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DMH # 37930
City of Lake Mills
11/11/201 Adult Female Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 37917
11/16/201 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37933
Township of Jefferson
11/14/201 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37925
Village of Johnson Creek
11/16/201 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 37935
11/16/201 Kitten Female Grey Kitten DSH # 37934
City of Fort Atkinson
11/12/201 Adult Male black white Cat DSH # 37921
City of Jefferson
11/14/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black and White Kitten DSH # 37926
