Township of Lake Mills

11/16/201 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DMH # 37930

City of Lake Mills

11/11/201 Adult Female Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 37917

11/16/201 Kitten Female Dilute Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37933

Township of Jefferson

11/14/201 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37925

Village of Johnson Creek

11/16/201 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 37935

11/16/201 Kitten Female Grey Kitten DSH # 37934

City of Fort Atkinson

11/12/201 Adult Male black white Cat DSH # 37921

City of Jefferson

11/14/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black and White Kitten DSH # 37926

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.