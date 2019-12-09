City of Jefferson

12/8 /2019 Adult Male Btown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37994

City of Lake Mills

12/7 /2019 Adult Male Grey Cat DSH # 37991

Other

12/4 /2019 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37982

Township of Jefferson

12/7 /2019 Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 37984

Township of Lake Mills

12/3 /2019 Kitten Male orange tabby Kitten DSH # 37978

Township of Oakland

12/3 /2019 Adult Male black Cat DSH # 37977

12/8 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby Cat DMH # 37992

Township of Sullivan

12/8 /2019 Kitten Female Gray and White Kitten DSH # 37993

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.