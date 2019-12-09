City of Jefferson
12/8 /2019 Adult Male Btown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37994
City of Lake Mills
12/7 /2019 Adult Male Grey Cat DSH # 37991
Other
12/4 /2019 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH # 37982
Township of Jefferson
12/7 /2019 Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 37984
Township of Lake Mills
12/3 /2019 Kitten Male orange tabby Kitten DSH # 37978
Township of Oakland
12/3 /2019 Adult Male black Cat DSH # 37977
12/8 /2019 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby Cat DMH # 37992
Township of Sullivan
12/8 /2019 Kitten Female Gray and White Kitten DSH # 37993
