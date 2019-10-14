City of Lake Mills
10/8 /2019 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 37808
10/10/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37816
9
10/10/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37815
9
Township of Jefferson
10/7 /2019 Kitten Female Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 378049
City of Jefferson
10/11/201 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37820
9
10/11/201 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37819 ear tip
9
City of Fort Atkinson
10/10/201 Kitten Female White Gray Kitten DSH # 37817
9
10/10/201 Kitten Female Calico Kitten DSH # 37818
9
Township of Koshkonong
10/7 /2019 Young Adult Unknown Gender White black Cat DSH # 37803
Village of Johnson Creek
10/7 /2019 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 37805
