City of Fort Atkinson
10/14/201 Adult Male grey Cat DSH # 37824
10/14/201 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 37822
10/19/201 Adult Male Tan Black Dog Shih Tzu mix # 37849
City of Jefferson
10/14/201 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 37823
10/18/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37842
10/19/201 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37846
Township of Aztalan
10/16/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37829
Township of Lake Mills
10/17/201 Adult Male Grey Cat DSH # 37832
Township of Oakland
10/19/201 Senior Female Calico Cat DSH # 37847
10/19/201 Senior Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 37848
Village of Johnson Creek
10/16/201 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 37828
10/17/201 Kitten Black and White Kitten DSH # 37833
10/17/201 Kitten Grey Kitten DSH # 37834
