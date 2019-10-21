City of Fort Atkinson

10/14/201 Adult Male grey Cat DSH # 37824

10/14/201 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 37822

10/19/201 Adult Male Tan Black Dog Shih Tzu mix # 37849

City of Jefferson

10/14/201 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 37823

10/18/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37842

10/19/201 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 37846

Township of Aztalan

10/16/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37829

Township of Lake Mills

10/17/201 Adult Male Grey Cat DSH # 37832

Township of Oakland

10/19/201 Senior Female Calico Cat DSH # 37847

10/19/201 Senior Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 37848

Village of Johnson Creek

10/16/201 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 37828

10/17/201 Kitten Black and White Kitten DSH # 37833

10/17/201 Kitten Grey Kitten DSH # 37834

