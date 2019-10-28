City of Fort Atkinson
10/21/201 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37854
City of Jefferson
10/22/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby white Cat DSH # 37862
10/23/201 Kitten Female Buf Tabby Kitten DSH # 37866
10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37875
10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37874
10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37876
10/27/201 Adult Female Grey and White Cat DSH # 37878
Township of Aztalan
10/21/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Gray Tabby Cat DSH # 37851
10/23/201 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37869
10/24/201 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37870
Township of Cold Spring
10/22/201 Adult Male Black Tan Dog Min Pin mix # 37865
Township of Jefferson
10/26/201 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37873
Township of Oakland
10/22/201 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37863
