City of Fort Atkinson

10/21/201 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 37854

City of Jefferson

10/22/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Brown tabby white Cat DSH # 37862

10/23/201 Kitten Female Buf Tabby Kitten DSH # 37866

10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37875

10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37874

10/26/201 Kitten Unknown Gender Black Kitten DSH # 37876

10/27/201 Adult Female Grey and White Cat DSH # 37878

Township of Aztalan

10/21/201 Young Adult Unknown Gender Gray Tabby Cat DSH # 37851

10/23/201 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 37869

10/24/201 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37870

Township of Cold Spring

10/22/201 Adult Male Black Tan Dog Min Pin mix # 37865

Township of Jefferson

10/26/201 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 37873

Township of Oakland

10/22/201 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 37863

