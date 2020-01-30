City of Lake Mills

1 /20/2020 Adult Female Cilute Torti Cat DSH # 38061

1 /21/2020 Young Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 38063

1 /24/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38080

Village of Johnson Creek

1 /20/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Grey tabby Cat DSH # 38062

1 /23/2020 Young Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 38075

City of Fort Atkinson

1 /21/2020 Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 38069

1 /23/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38079

1 /23/2020 Kitten Male Black White Kitten DSH # 38077

1 /24/2020 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38081

City of Jefferson

1 /21/2020 Kitten Male black white Kitten DSH # 38067

City of Waterloo

1 /20/2020 Young Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 38058

Township of Jefferson

1 /22/2020 Adult Unknown Gender grey Cat DSH # 38074

Village of Sullivan

1 /21/2020 Adult Male Grey tabby Cat DSH # 38064

