City of Lake Mills
1 /20/2020 Adult Female Cilute Torti Cat DSH # 38061
1 /21/2020 Young Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 38063
1 /24/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38080
Village of Johnson Creek
1 /20/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Grey tabby Cat DSH # 38062
1 /23/2020 Young Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 38075
City of Fort Atkinson
1 /21/2020 Adult Female Brown tabby Cat DSH # 38069
1 /23/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38079
1 /23/2020 Kitten Male Black White Kitten DSH # 38077
1 /24/2020 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38081
City of Jefferson
1 /21/2020 Kitten Male black white Kitten DSH # 38067
City of Waterloo
1 /20/2020 Young Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 38058
Township of Jefferson
1 /22/2020 Adult Unknown Gender grey Cat DSH # 38074
Village of Sullivan
1 /21/2020 Adult Male Grey tabby Cat DSH # 38064
