The members of St. Paul Lutheran Church would like to offer assistance in the form of grocery gift cards to those who have had a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, April 10, from 1-4 p.m. members of the church will be handing out 300 Lake Mills Market prepaid cards worth $150 each.
“We will be handing them to you in a drive through fashion, wearing proper protection, so you will not even need to get out of your car,” said Pastor Doug Tomhave. “Our goal is help put food on the tables of those who have been hit especially hard during this time of crisis.”
Persons who need assistance should go to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills, using the construction detour: Take Hwy B out of town and turn right on Harvey Rd., in a few miles turn right on Mansfield Rd., turn right onto Hwy 89, turn right to the church.
“This Easter weekend our focus is on the love of God that sacrificed himself to give us the cure for death. ‘This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another’ (1 John 4:10-11). May God bless you through this crisis with his hope and peace,” Tomhave said.
