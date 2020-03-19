Just because you can’t eat at your favorite restaurant doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy that restaurant’s food. Here is a list of all the local food and beverage locations that are offering delivery or take-out. Let's support each other during this unprecedented time. Information compiled by the Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce.
**Subject to Change. Please check with each establishment directly before ordering**
920-648-3206
Carryout 9am-11pm
Delivery in Lake Mills - 4pm-9pm
608-215-6157
Online Menu: https://bit.ly/391wD82
Take Out Hours: M-F 10am - 6pm
Delivery in Lake Mills (5mi of downtown) M-F 10:30am - 2 PM
Café on the Park
920-648-1100
No information available at the time. Please check back.
920-945-0022
Drive Though Only
10 am-10pm
920-648-3550
Take Out Hours - M-Sun 11am-8pm (No Tuesdays)
Delivery to: Milford/Aztalan/Lake Mills/Johnson Creek
920-723-7640
Take Out Hours W-F 11-5, Sat 11-4, Sun 11-3
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
(920) 648-2985
Carry Out Only 11am-8pm
920-945-2122
Take Out Hours: T-F 11-2 for lunch & 5-8 for dinner. Sat 5-8 for dinner
920-945-0090
Take Out Hours: Th-Sat 7-10am coffee & bakery & 5-8pm for evening take out
920-945-0432
Take Out Hours: M-Sun 10:30am - 10pm
920-253-5403
Take out and delivery
Lewis Station Winery & Kitchen: Wisconsin’s First Certified Craft Winery
920-648-5481
Take Out Hours W-F 5pm-8pm, Sat 12-8pm, Sun 11-3pm
Lake Mills Family Restaurant - updated 11:40am 3/18/20
CLOSED
920-648-5414
Lake Mills Family Restaurant has decided to close until they are allowed to reopen again. They will be serving Friday Fish Fry and open menu from 4-8, to go orders only.
Dining Closed, Range / Trading Post open
920-648-3464
Open- Regular Hours
Ming’s Garden
920-648-6350
Carry Out only 11am-8pm (Closed Tuesdays)
920-648-4333
Carry Out AND Delivery
Sunday thru Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00pm
Friday and Saturday 11:00am-10:00pm
Sportman's Pub on the Park- updated 12:15pm 3/18/2020
CLOSED
920-648-5061
Subway
920-648-3713
Open 10am-9pm
Carry Out only- no dine in. Can order online or call and will bring to the curb if preferred
920-320-9735
Wednesday-Friday - 5-7pm, Saturday & Sunday - 12-3pm
Online Order form: https://bit.ly/3denmwS
920-648-4277
Delivery available.
Take Out: T/H 11-8pm, Fri/Sat 11-9pm, Sun 12-8pm 920-648-4277.
920-648-3013
Carry Out Only- Wed to Saturday 11am-7pm
Tyranena Brewing Company: Legendary Wisconsin Beer
920-648-8699
Take-Away Hours M-F 4:30-7pm, Sat/Sun 12 - 3pm
Zephyr Café
Closed. No carry-out
