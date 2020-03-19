Take out
Metro

Just because you can’t eat at your favorite restaurant doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy that restaurant’s food. Here is a list of all the local food and beverage locations that are offering delivery or take-out. Let's support each other during this unprecedented time. Information compiled by the Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce.

**Subject to Change. Please check with each establishment directly before ordering**

Aztalan Inn Bar Grill

920-648-3206

Carryout 9am-11pm

Delivery in Lake Mills - 4pm-9pm

Bia Food Company

608-215-6157

Online Menu: https://bit.ly/391wD82

Take Out Hours: M-F 10am - 6pm

Delivery in Lake Mills (5mi of downtown) M-F 10:30am - 2 PM

Café on the Park

920-648-1100

No information available at the time. Please check back.

Culver's

920-945-0022

Drive Though Only

10 am-10pm

Crawfish Junction

920-648-3550

Take Out Hours - M-Sun 11am-8pm (No Tuesdays)

Delivery to: Milford/Aztalan/Lake Mills/Johnson Creek

Doyle's Dogs

920-723-7640

Take Out Hours W-F 11-5, Sat 11-4, Sun 11-3

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

(920) 648-2985

Carry Out Only 11am-8pm

The Grist Bar & Table

920-945-2122

Take Out Hours: T-F 11-2 for lunch & 5-8 for dinner. Sat 5-8 for dinner

The Hub Cafe & Pub

920-945-0090

Take Out Hours: Th-Sat 7-10am coffee & bakery & 5-8pm for evening take out

Jimmy John's

920-945-0432

Take Out Hours: M-Sun 10:30am - 10pm

Kroghville Oasis

920-253-5403

Take out and delivery

Lewis Station Winery & Kitchen: Wisconsin’s First Certified Craft Winery

920-648-5481

Take Out Hours W-F 5pm-8pm, Sat 12-8pm, Sun 11-3pm

Lake Mills Family Restaurant - updated 11:40am 3/18/20

CLOSED

920-648-5414

Lake Mills Family Restaurant has decided to close until they are allowed to reopen again. They will be serving Friday Fish Fry and open menu from 4-8, to go orders only.

Milford Hills

Dining Closed, Range / Trading Post open

McDonald's

920-648-3464

Open- Regular Hours

Ming’s Garden

920-648-6350

Carry Out only 11am-8pm (Closed Tuesdays)

Pizza Pit of Lake Mills, WI

920-648-4333

Carry Out AND Delivery

Sunday thru Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday 11:00am-10:00pm

Sportman's Pub on the Park- updated 12:15pm 3/18/2020

CLOSED

920-648-5061

Subway

920-648-3713

Open 10am-9pm

Carry Out only- no dine in. Can order online or call and will bring to the curb if preferred

Sunshine Brewing Company

920-320-9735

Wednesday-Friday - 5-7pm, Saturday & Sunday - 12-3pm

Online Order form: https://bit.ly/3denmwS

Timber Creek Pizza Co

920-648-4277

Delivery available.

Take Out: T/H 11-8pm, Fri/Sat 11-9pm, Sun 12-8pm 920-648-4277.

TT's Timeout

920-648-3013

Carry Out Only- Wed to Saturday 11am-7pm

Tyranena Brewing Company: Legendary Wisconsin Beer

920-648-8699

Take-Away Hours M-F 4:30-7pm, Sat/Sun 12 - 3pm

Zephyr Café

Closed. No carry-out

