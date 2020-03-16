The Lake Mills Leader will maintain a listing of closings and event cancelations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Mills Area School District is closed until further notice. To go meals are available to all children, 18 and younger, thanks to a waiver received by the district.
On Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon any child or parent/guardian can come to one of the six sites for pick up; Real Hope Church, 1345 Stonehedge Ln.; Country Acres, N6795 County Rd. A; Community House, 865 E Lake St.; Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr., Lake Mills Middle School, 318 College St and Lake Mills Elementary School, 155 E Pine St.
Families are signing up now, can ask each day when they log in for attendance, or just show up Hourly staff are packing the grab and gos and taking it to the sites.
Lake Mills Recreation Department all leagues and activities cancelled until further notice.
Club 55 has cancelled all activities and meetings until further notice.
The L.D. Fargo Public Library is closed until further notice. Patrons are asked to keep materials at home. All materials will be due May 1, according to Library Director Gerard Saylor.
The School Board candidate forum scheduled for April 1 has been cancelled.
Bank of Lake Mills is limiting access to drive-up only.
Summit Credit Union in Lake Mills is limiting access to drive-up only.
The Lake Mills Market is offering help to members of the community who need help getting groceries. Call Mitch at 920-945-0526.
Many churches have closed their locations, some will offer virtual sermons. Check with your church for more information.
Lake Mills Rotary Club to suspend meetings until further notice due to meeting at the EMS building. Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all EMS facilities only be open to EMS members, until further notice.
American Legion bar and bingo will be closed until further notice.
Humane Society of Jefferson County is postponing its March 21 Rabies Clinic until a later date.
The countywide veterans gathering open to all area veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Fort Atkinson Library will resume after the library reopens to the public.
U.S. Cellular is pledging to keep Americans connected during the pandemic and will not terminate service for non-payment for 60 days. The company will also waive late fees incurred because of the economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
