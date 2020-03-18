On the first day of grab and go meals in Lake Mills the Lake Mills Area School District gave out over 1,000 meals to families, according to Food Service Director Cathy Kooiman.
The meals, for all children in the community 18 years and younger, are being distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at six locations around the city, except during Spring Break week.
“Families are signing up now, can ask each day when they log in for attendance, or just show up. We are using hourly staff to pack the grab and gos, take it to the sites and potentially deliver it to families in certain situations,” Streich said. “We are working on ways to supplement this food with middle school food from the School Store and high school food from the Mill. The elementary school will continue the back pack program,” she said.
The district is also looking to supplement to food on the weekends from the middle school store and the Mill at Lake Mills High School. The elementary school will continue the weekend backpack program.
Pick up sites are as follows: Real Hope Church, 1345 Stonehedge Ln.; Country Acres, N6795 County Rd. A; Community House, 865 E Lake St.; Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr., Lake Mills Middle School, 318 College St and Lake Mills Elementary School, 155 E Pine St.
