The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce is doing what it can to encourage citizens to continue to support local businesses. Through April 12 spend at least $25 on food at local establishments and receive $5 in Chamber Bucks to be used at participating Chamber member locations.
“In this unprecedented time, we need to be there for local businesses,” the Chamber said on Facebook.
In March the Chamber received over $1,400 in receipts and gave out $200 in Chamber bucks.
“This has been such a great success that we are going to run this promotion again,” a post said.
Receipts can be submitted by emailing chamber@lakemills.org. Simply take a photo of the receipt or scan and email. It’s acceptable to combine multiple receipts to get up to $25. Include name and address to have the Chamber bucks mailed. Purchases of alcoholic beverages are not included.
