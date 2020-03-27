Students in Lake Mills are adjusting to a new kind of norm when it comes to school work. Whether students go back to school or not this school year is unknown, but that doesn’t mean they can’t go on a few virtual field trips while doing school work at home.
“Although we’re closed, we’re still able to help the community have unexpected moments with art, every day,” said Josh Depenbrok, PR Manager. “Visitors to the new Museum at Home page can take a deeper dive into artworks from the Museum’s Collection, browse teacher resources, listen to audio guides and podcasts, “visit” Windhover Hall, shop, and even watch the wings flap.”
The art museum’s blog contains project ideas for being stuck at home, videos and lots of fun activities for those interested in art.
For those more interested in animals than art the Milwaukee Zoo is offers live webcams of some of the animals at the zoo. View the tigers as the pace or lounge around or check out the African Lions and hyenas. The San Diego Zoo and others around the country also offer live cameras of their animals. Observe the animals and then write about what you see.
Smithsonan: National Museum of Natural History
Experience the Museum on Natural History as though you were there walking the halls alone. Virtual tours allow visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select exhibits and areas within the museum from their desktop or mobile device. Visitors can also access select collections and research areas at our satellite support and research stations as well as past exhibits no longer on display.
Georgia Aquarium’s Ocean Voyager webcam
For a little learning and stress relief check out the live streams of jellyfish, southern sea otters, African penguins and more from Georgia Aquarium. Watch what the animals are doing, then learn more about the ones that are interesting.
There is a lot to learn about America’s first national park. The human history of Yellowstone goes back more than 11,000 years, but the park was established in 1872. The Yellowstone National Park website offers webcams including a livestream of Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin. The lessons of history and science are many in this region of the country.
However kids plan to learn over the next few weeks there are plenty or resources out there. The launching pad for virtual learning in the Lake Mills Area School District can be found here.
