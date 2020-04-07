As of noon on April 7 there are 16 people with COVID-19 residing in Jefferson County, including one case in the City of Watertown, where there is a separate Department of Public Health.
Recently the State Department of Health Services released updated guidance on wearing cloth face covers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This guidance should help answer some common questions regarding if, and when to wear a cloth face cover. Cloth face covers are not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing.
Guidance
The best defense against COVID-19 is washing hands frequently, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding being around sick people and physical distancing, especially by staying at home. A strong health care delivery system and emergency response system is also an essential core defense to save lives when people do get ill.
There may be a benefit to reducing asymptomatic transmission and reinforcing physical distancing from the use of face covers. However, face coverings may increase risk if users reduce their use of strong defenses, such as physical distancing and frequent hand washing, when using cloth face coverings.
What is a cloth face cover?
A cloth face cover is material that covers the nose and mouth while being secured to the head with ties, straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. These coverings can be made by a variety of materials.
When to wear a cloth face cover?
— Wear a cloth face cover when outside the home conducting essential activities such as going to work, to the grocery store, pharmacy, banking and enjoying outdoor activities while maintaining physical distancing.
— When sick (have a cough or are sneezing) or have seasonal allergies a face mask is needed when around other people to protect them from your sneezes.
— Wearing a cloth face cover may be beneficial as it may help to protect others from germs one may be spreading without knowing it. Using a cloth face cover is preferable because that allows more surgical masks and respirators to be used by health care providers and other first responders.
How effective are masks at preventing the spread of the virus?
There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Their primary role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions.
How should masks be worn?
— Before putting on a mask, clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
— Make sure the mask covers the mouth and nose with no gaps between the face and mask.
— Do not touch the mask while wearing it; clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
— Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp.
— Always wear the cloth reusable mask with the same side facing outwards.
— Keep in mind that a mask does not provide full protection. Therefore, remember to continue to do the following: Clean hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub; continue staying at least six feet away from other people. and continue following the recommendations for social distancing: avoid crowds, stay at home as much as possible, and just leave for essential tasks such as work, grocery shopping, going to the doctor, getting medications.
How should masks be cleaned?
It’s a good idea to wash the cloth face covering frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they can be laundered with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If one must re-wear the cloth face covering before washing, wash hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching one's face.
How to get a cloth mask
Those who need a cloth mask but do not have access to one may be able to make a mask by sewing one. There is no standard design for homemade cloth masks, but there are many patterns and instructions online from hospitals and other organizations.
Online instructions and patterns can be found here: Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin: Hand-Sewn Mask Instructions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.