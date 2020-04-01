Lake Mills area restaurant take out/delivery options
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill - 920-648-3206
Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday 1-8 p.m.
Bia Food Company - 608-215-6157
Online Menu: https://bit.ly/391wD82. Full menu available until 6 p.m., Mon. thru Fri. A minimum of an hour notice is required. - Take out Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Delivery in Lake Mills (5mi of downtown) Mon – Fri. 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Café on the Park - 920-648-1100
Friday, April 3 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat., April 4 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, April 5 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Culver's - 920-945-0022
Drive thru only - 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Crawfish Junction - 920-648-3550
Take out Mon, Wed. Fri. 4-8 p.m. call 920-648-3550. Mondays – Burgers and wings, Wednesday - Shrimp, Fridays - Cod. Cheese curds and gator bites available all three days. Take n bake lasagna will be available with 6 hour notice during take out times. Calls/credit cards over phone or coming soon you can order/pay online at crawfishjunction.com.
Doyle's Dogs - 920-723-7640
Wed. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant - (920) 648-2985
Carry out only 11 a.m – 8 p.m.
The Grist Bar & Table - 920-945-2122
Take out Tues. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch & 5-8 for dinner. Sat 5-8 p.m. for dinner
The Hub Cafe & Pub - 920-945-0090
Take out Thurs. – Sat. 7-10 a.m. coffee & bakery & 5-8 p.m. for evening take out
Jimmy John's - 920-945-0432
Take out Mon. – Sun. 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Kroghville Oasis - 920-253-5403
Open daily 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Take-out and delivery
Lewis Station Winery & Kitchen - 920-648-5481
Take out Wed. – Fri. 5-8 p.m., Sat 12-8 p.m., Sun 11-3 p.m.
Lake Mills Family Restaurant - 920-648-5414
Take out Fridays 4-8 p.m.
Linda’s Lookout - 920-699-2137
Take out – see menu on Facebook
McDonald's - 920-648-3464
Drive thru only during regular hours
Ming’s Garden - 920-648-6350
Carry out only 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays)
Pizza Pit of Lake Mills - 920-648-4333
Carry out and delivery. Sun. thru Thur. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m – 10 p.m.
Sunshine Brewing Company - 920-320-9735
Wed. – Fri. - 5-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun. - 12-3 p.m. Online Order form: https://bit.ly/3denmwS
Timber Creek Pizza Co - 920-648-4277
Delivery available. Take out Tues. – Thurs. 11-8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11-9 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m.
TT's Timeout - 920-648-3013
Take out Wed. - Sat. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call for orders. CASH ONLY. Delivery will be available from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tyranena Brewing Company - 920-648-8699
Take-Away hours Mon. – Fri. 4:30-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 12 – 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.