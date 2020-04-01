Take out guide
Lake Mills area restaurant take out/delivery options

Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill - 920-648-3206

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday 1-8 p.m.

Bia Food Company - 608-215-6157

Online Menu: https://bit.ly/391wD82. Full menu available until 6 p.m., Mon. thru Fri. A minimum of an hour notice is required. - Take out Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Delivery in Lake Mills (5mi of downtown) Mon – Fri. 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Café on the Park - 920-648-1100

Friday, April 3 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat., April 4 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, April 5 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Culver's - 920-945-0022

Drive thru only - 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Crawfish Junction - 920-648-3550

Take out Mon, Wed. Fri. 4-8 p.m. call 920-648-3550. Mondays – Burgers and wings, Wednesday - Shrimp, Fridays - Cod. Cheese curds and gator bites available all three days. Take n bake lasagna will be available with 6 hour notice during take out times. Calls/credit cards over phone or coming soon you can order/pay online at crawfishjunction.com.

Doyle's Dogs - 920-723-7640

Wed. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant - (920) 648-2985

Carry out only 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

The Grist Bar & Table - 920-945-2122

Take out Tues. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch & 5-8 for dinner. Sat 5-8 p.m. for dinner

The Hub Cafe & Pub - 920-945-0090

Take out Thurs. – Sat. 7-10 a.m. coffee & bakery & 5-8 p.m. for evening take out

Jimmy John's - 920-945-0432

Take out Mon. – Sun. 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kroghville Oasis - 920-253-5403

Open daily 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Take-out and delivery

Lewis Station Winery & Kitchen - 920-648-5481

Take out Wed. – Fri. 5-8 p.m., Sat 12-8 p.m., Sun 11-3 p.m.

Lake Mills Family Restaurant - 920-648-5414

Take out Fridays 4-8 p.m.

Linda’s Lookout - 920-699-2137

Take out – see menu on Facebook

McDonald's - 920-648-3464

Drive thru only during regular hours

Ming’s Garden - 920-648-6350

Carry out only 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays)

Pizza Pit of Lake Mills - 920-648-4333

Carry out and delivery. Sun. thru Thur. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m – 10 p.m.

Sunshine Brewing Company - 920-320-9735

Wed. – Fri. - 5-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun. - 12-3 p.m. Online Order form: https://bit.ly/3denmwS

Timber Creek Pizza Co - 920-648-4277

Delivery available. Take out Tues. – Thurs. 11-8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11-9 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m.

TT's Timeout - 920-648-3013

Take out Wed. - Sat. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call for orders. CASH ONLY. Delivery will be available from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tyranena Brewing Company - 920-648-8699

Take-Away hours Mon. – Fri. 4:30-7 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 12 – 3 p.m.

