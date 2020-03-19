Twenty-four tested in county for virus, results negative

There currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, health officials said Wednesday, as results have come back negative for 24 people who have been tested.
As Wisconsin entered a new phase of the virus in the past day with all restaurants and bars going to carry-out and/or delivery only, area residents continue to adapt. Food at Culver’s drive-thru came with a “thank you for showing up” as businesses still were getting out the word that are open for take-out service.
Gov. Tony Evers also directed state Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to restrict the size of all child-care settings. Centers may not operate with more than 10 staff members and more than 50 children present at a time. The restriction takes effect Thursday.
“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities and state.”
Providers are being asked to prioritize families of health-care and essential service providers, using good faith to determine who those families are. Those using care who can keep their children at home are being asked to do so.
In Lake Mills the owner of Kuhl Corner Campus, Kelly Kuhl, has been working within the limits set by the state daily. The team at the daycare has been reevaluating care and class size each day.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said people should stay tuned because there could be some changes to how testing is done.
She said people who are being tested for the coronavirus are entered into a secure, private system that tracks the patient through the process.
“Then when the test in complete the results go into that system and the health department will contact the individual,” she said.
The results also are sent to the patient’s medical provider.
There still are criteria in place for who should get tested, Scott said, with a need to test the sickest people first, and priority given to people in intensive care or on a ventilator.
“As of this morning, 24 tests were done and zero were positive.” she said of county results.
Around the state, 106 cases have been in only 14 counties had been confirmed as of Wednesday.
For those wondering what the testing process is like, Scott said, the test is done by medical staff who uses a swab.
“If you have ever gone in and had your throat swabbed, (that is similar). And that is put into a special transport and sent to a lab,” she said.
The next step, when results come back, is deciding what the patient should do.
“If they have been in a high-risk country, then we want them to quarantine for the full 14 days,” she said.
If a person is at the point where he or she needs to contact a doctor, Scott said, that person should call ahead and explain the symptoms. Providers and emergency responders need to protect themselves from the coronavirus or any illness, as well, she added.
The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa announced on Wednesday that a doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling outside the state before restrictions were in place. The doctor was quarantined and has mild symptoms.
Scott also said there are other illnesses going around the area right now that can produce a cough.
Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare, said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services clarified testing criteria on Tuesday, even where lab samples are sent.
“I think it’s essential we get good information to the public as it will lessen anxiety and ease the strain on the healthcare system,” he said. “Because we have no circulating COVID-19 in our community, thanks to a great community response, there’s not a lot of patients that meet criteria for testing, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “That may all change, but that’s the situation right now.”
For those who are looking to help, Evers said that keeping social distancing is a way everyone can do their part.
“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Evers said. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact. I also want to recognize the child-care providers around the state who are stepping up to support our communities. We appreciate your service during this challenging time.”
