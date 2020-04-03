Fort HealthCare has been overwhelmed by the outreach of the community who want to help during this outbreak of COVID-19.
“We are continually monitoring supplies and while we have all available personal protective equipment today, the situation may change,” Fort HealthCare said in a press release. “We do welcome donations of masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as hand sanitizer/wipes because the situation is transforming daily. We do request that they be new and in unopened packaging.”
The hospital has been approached by several groups regarding homemade sewn masks. The hospital will accept these for limited visitors and as a secondary line of defense for the protective masks staff are currently utilizing.
Maggie Mielke of Tailor Made Studio in Fort Atkinson is using a pattern that is also being used for Froedtert Hospital (no elastic). She has started a Facebook group called “Mask Up Fort Health” and she can be contacted at 920-563-3700. The mask pattern can be found here.
“Because we currently have a very limited visitor policy and do not want to jeopardize the safety of anyone, donations can be dropped at our front entrance at 611 Sherman Ave. East, Fort Atkinson. This spot has an overhang and is monitored by staff.”
Fort HealthCare is asking that donations of food and other perishable items can be directed to non-profits who serve neighbors in need of support such as senior centers, food pantries, day cares, etc. “Helping people to stay at home and meeting their basic needs is our best line of defense right now. The thoughtfulness of the communities we serve is beyond words. We are so grateful for all of your support and the support for the various community agencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.