With the current coronavirus pandemic dominating the news it’s not hard to make comparisons to the 1918 influenza pandemic which epidemiologists say is estimated to have killed at least 50 million people worldwide and infected a third of the globe’s population.
Before the bug hit the United States, the flu was killing U.S. soldiers during World War I in the Spring of 1918. Soldiers returning from the war brought it back to the U.S. with them. It first arrived in Boston in September of 1918. The virus killed almost 200,000 in October alone. In November, as people celebrated Armistice Day with parades and parties, the Spanish influenza was tightening its grip on the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mortality was high in people younger than 5 years-old, 20-40 years old and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20-40-year age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.
Similar to the 1918 epidemic, the properties that make COVID-19 so devastating are not well understood. At the time there was no vaccine to protect against influenza and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections, control efforts were limited to isolation, quarantine, good hygiene, use of disinfectants and elimination of public gatherings.
Pandemics are nothing new in history, there were three pandemics in the 20th century, according to the World Health Organization, with the most severe being the “Spanish flu,” caused by the H1N1 virus. Milder pandemics have included the 1957-58 “Asian flu,” caused by H2N2 and the 1968 “Hong Kong flu,” causes by H3N2. Each of those is estimated to have caused 1-4 million deaths each.
WHO says, “With each pandemic, researchers, public health experts and international organizations have gained a better understanding of the complexity and dynamics of influenza pandemics.”
An article published in the Lake Mills Leader in the fall of 1918 with the headline, “Physicians are called too soon,” discussed a shortage of medical and nursing services at the time and urged people to learn how to take care of their loved ones. That advice might not be echoed with the current epidemic, which in many cases has caused loved ones to have to die alone because of restricted visitation in hospitals and nursing homes around the country. COVID-19 has also changed funerals, due to the limit on public gatherings, with some forgoing any kind of service for now. In 1918 numerous obituaries in the Lake Mills Leader list the cause of death as influenza.
Notices in the Leader called for churches and places of amusement to be closed. They didn’t open back up until early November of 1918 in Lake Mills.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, with the virus being especially severe for older adults and those with underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease and diabetes as well as pregnant women. Those who have the emergency warning signs of trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face should seek medical attention, the CDC says.
Other area newspapers also covered the epidemic. A Watertown News headline dated Oct. 14, 1918 states, “Spanish Flu Is Increasing — Cases Number 62.”
In that same article, “The churches, schools, movies and theaters are complying with the order to stay closed until further advices are received. While there is an increase of cases in Watertown, people should not become alarmed and start worrying as that is the worst thing possible.”
But the worry continued; and the local newspaper did its best to calm its readers.
“During the prevalence of Spanish influenza one should keep a cool head and a right attitude of mind,” an Oct. 28, 1918 Watertown News article states. “Do not worry over the matter. It is said that people can deceive themselves into thinking they have any disease on the calendar and doubtless many of them have thought themselves into their graves.”
Our advantage now is the advanced medical knowledge learned from those earlier epidemics. The best thing we can do is follow the guidance of the CDC and WHO. For most people the immediate risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 is low, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be vigilant.
Stay connected with loved ones using social media and video calls, take a walk and try to relax as much as possible.
