Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) is calling on the Evers administration for greater transparency with the data they are publicly providing on the COVID-19 virus:
“Since the time the COVID-19 crisis became a state-level issue, I have been seeking answers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as to what data has been informing their decision-making. It is critical for the overall emotional well-being of the public during this trying time. Additionally, it is imperative for legislators to have all the facts in order to make sound deliberative decisions as they determine a course of action. We need to know how many individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19, how many been hospitalized, how many are admitted to intensive care, how many have an underlying health issue, and especially where those diagnosed actually live within a respective county.
“For the past three weeks during teleconferences with the executive branch and DHS, I have sought answers to these questions as well as why our numbers are not being updated on how many individuals have recovered from this diagnosis. Given the fact that Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for Communicable Diseases, has publicly stated that 95% of all patients recover fully with no hospitalization, I am extremely concerned that DHS is not updating the public on those recoveries. Furthermore, given that the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be joining the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, it becomes even more imperative that we know about recoveries.
“Unfortunately, circular comments and excuses for inadequate data continue to be the response of DHS in regular updates. With Governor Evers requesting large sums of money and unfettered power in addition to what federal and state government have already provided, this sort of vague or evasive response is wholly inadequate and irresponsible. Constituents want to know why other states or even the City of Milwaukee can provide specific information, but the state cannot or will not.
“I am calling on the Evers administration, along with DHS officials, to provide this transparent information without further delay. The citizens of Wisconsin and the State Legislature deserve nothing less.”
