The Lake Mills Food Pantry along with other area food pantries is offering free delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
Call the Lake Mills Food Pantry 920-945-0382 to order food. The pantry is open Tuesday 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Thursday 6-8 p.m.
The food pantry will call Brown Cab to arrange to have it delivered to your home for free.
Food pantries are not for profit hunger relief sites that receive food donations to distribute to those in need. The Lake Mills Market has been doing an emergency round-up for the Lake Mills Food pantry since the pandemic started.
