City holds COVID-19 briefing

The City of Lake Mills held a briefing Monday in regard to COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are attempting to keep abreast with state and federal government orders,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “We will keep attempting to inform the public as much as possible through this pandemic.”
“We’ve been working on virtual meetings,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. All city meetings previously scheduled for this week have been cancelled. “We are working on methods for holding virtual meetings.” The city hopes to have that set up later this week.
They are also looking at telework options. For employees.
“If there is a business in Lake Mills that falls in to that category they should be checking with the Chamber, Jefferson County Economic Development or the Main Street Program, they do have some information available on that, or the website.”
Only meals on wheels are available right now, not the congregate meals held at the community center.
Municipal court will continue as scheduled right now, unless something changes.
Public Works
“All services will be continuing,” said Paul Hermanson in regard to water, wastewater and electric in the city. “They are responding to outages, water main breaks, sewer main backups.”
Crews will continue to do essential maintenance.
The city will be considering waving late fees, but persons who expect to be late on their bill should call the billing clerk at 920-350-7064. For utility emergencies call 920-648-4026.
Other non-essential services will be postponed, and city utility buildings will only be open to employees.
City Clerk, election
“My office is currently administering the April 7 Spring election of presidential preference primary,” said Misty Quest, city clerk. “My team’s main focus right now is voter registration and absentee voting.”
Online voter registration has been extended through March 30 on myvote.gov.
“Absentee voting requests are still taking place. I’m strongly encouraging voters to make their request through myvote.gov.”
Right now, the clerk’s office is working to have all ballots mailed out within one business day.
The city is also open for in-person absentee voting.
“We ask voters maintain minimum of six feet distance while in our facility.”
Those with questions should call the clerk’s office at 920-648-2344 or email mquest@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
“There are a lot of developments with regard to the election, it’s fluid at this point, we are waiting on more government orders in the future,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “We will keep you up to date in anything that develops.”
Finance Department
“Activities or transactions that can be performed via telephone or electronically is strongly encouraged,” said Betsy Milbrath, city treasurer.
Alternate utility payment options are available on the city website. Those with questions can contact the finance department at 920-648-2344 or emilbrath@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
Milbrath encouraged small businesses to look into the disaster loan assistance program at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Fire Department
“I would like to assure the general public that all emergency services are taking place as normal,” said Todd Yandre, fire chief.
All non-essential events and visits at the fire station have been canceled until further notice. The department is open only to members at this time. For information contact the fire department at 920-648-5117.
“Stay safe, stay healthy and stay home,” he said.
Police Department
“We are still operating as normal 24/7/365,” said Mick Selck, police chief. “If you need police assistance call first, don’t show up in our lobby.”
The department is taking as many complaints as possible over the phone.
“If we do need to come to your residence, please come outside if you can. If we do have to come into the residence, please notify us of any health concerns you have so we can use the appropriate personal protective equipment.”
Selck said in the community people have been very responsive to the governor’s orders.
“They have made our job very easy,” he said. “Please show patience in the days to come. Everybody is going to get a little stir-crazy with the stay at home order rules; try to get regular exercise and set some goals and priorities and stay connected with friends and family via social media.”
L.D. Fargo Public Library
The library is still closed. The digital library is always open, said Gerard Saylor.
“All library materials have been set to a deadline of May 1, so don’t worry about bringing anything back. The building is closed, and the book drops are locked.”
The library will continue to have information available on the website. Children’s library Rebecca Feirer is posting daily stories for children on the library website.
“Everything said here is subject to change,” Wilke said. “We’ve been getting new letters and declarations. Keep an eye out for future videos. Stay home, stay healthy.”
The city is taking resident questions and referred citizens to the city website, email and phone for more information.
