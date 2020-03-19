A Friday night out on the town in Wisconsin enjoying fried cod and an old fashioned isn’t a possibility right now, but local bars and restaurants are doing everything they can to make sure you can still get your favorite meals and their business stays afloat.
“We have been forced to limit our service to delivery and curbside pickup at the restaurant due to the bans in place,” said Torey Smith, Crawfish Junction, co-owner on Wednesday.
Their plan right now, survive the COVID-19 pandemic and the bans on gatherings of 10 or more.
“I believe we can and will pull through this. We had to suspend all hours for all of our hourly staff. It was incredibly hard, we never thought we would have to do something like that.”
At this point the business and many others in and around the Lake Mills area are hoping to keep a few people working by filling to go orders.
“We need the business and we need some semblance of normalcy to keep our heads clear. We will continue to offer food services for as long as possible,” Smith said.
With Lent being big business for bars like Aztalan Inn and Crawfish Junction, March went from being their busiest month of the year to being dead in a day. For the time being they are taking it day by day.
“We will be running very tight financially for some time I am sure. We will try to give hours to our employees anytime possible, so they can make some money.”
Crawfish is trying to use up the inventory they have. They are featuring a limited menu.
So far, the community is rallying behind them.
“We have had a lot of positive feedback on social media and by phone messages,” Smith said. “We have had a fair amount of orders on our first day with this limited service.
They’ve also had interest from companies who provide essential services to feed their employees.
“We had thought our catering service was all but done for a while, but we do have that capability to cook and drop off basic food items.”
The Milford restaurant is doing everything it can to help support the 30 employees they were forced to lay off this week. They’ve even offered to feed employees and their immediate family when they are open for pickup and delivery.
“Having to essentially layoff 30 people was something we never, since the first moment we considered buying Crawfish, thought we would have to do. We will do whatever we can to support them.”
Even though this is a tough time for everyone in the area Smith and Co-owner Corey McGrath know their business will pull through.
“We know we will survive this the same way we always do — by helping each other, both our staff and our customers,” Smith said. “We hope to provide food and positivity to the people in our community and surrounding communities for as longs as possible and appreciate any and all support.”
Aztalan Inn Bar and Grill was open to the public this week but shut down on St. Patrick’s Day. Starting Friday, they were offering carry out.
“If you are unable to or feel uncomfortable coming inside to pick up your order, we will bring it outside to your vehicle,” the business said on Facebook.
For other area businesses they’ve been forced to close completely. Lake Mills Family Restaurant is closed as is Sportsman’s Pub on the Park.
