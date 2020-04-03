In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment, Wisconsin WIC continues to serve WIC participants and encourages all eligible parents and expecting parents to sign up. All 69 WIC local agencies in Wisconsin are supporting WIC families at this time, but it is recommended to call a local WIC clinic before coming in.
COVID-19 Updates:
WIC considers future income and/or past income to qualify for the program. This means that if recently laid off or furloughed future income is taken into account.
WIC is not planning to make any changes to the way in which participants receive their benefits. Benefits are issued remotely to a participant's eWIC card.
Grocery stores are especially busy and stock levels for WIC-approved foods may be low. Please be assured that this is not a food shortage. Manufacturer warehouses are fully stocked with WIC-approved foods. Grocery stores are waiting for their regular shipments, so WIC is encouraging participants to shop early in the morning to increase their likelihood of finding fully stocked shelves.
Due to the uncertainty around the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation regarding WIC has been circulating. WIC has addressed these misconceptions on the website, wicmomstrong.com.
WIC is keeping participants updated with the latest information and providing resources during this time on Facebook and Instagram at @WICMomStrong.
WIC serves low-income pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding women, infants and children under age 5 who have health or nutrition risks. Many working families are part of WIC. Dads, grandparents and other caregivers of children under the age of 5 may also sign up kids for WIC. Foster children and Kinship Care recipients under age 5, and foster teens who are pregnant are eligible for WIC.
Four criteria to be eligible for WIC:
— Live in Wisconsin
— Be pregnant or breastfeeding, woman within the first 6 months postpartum, infant up to age one, or a child up to age 5
— Have a health or nutrition need
— Be income-eligible - All sources of gross income, including overtime, in the household before any deductions are made. This also includes, but is not limited to, child support, unemployment, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. For more information about income eligibility, contact a local WIC Office.
For detailed information about qualifying for WIC, visit wicmomstrong.com.
