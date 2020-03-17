Although Jefferson County continues to have no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon, gatherings of 10 or more people have been banned here and across Wisconsin.
Evers on Monday ordered an indefinite ban, a dramatic move that comes as state health officials said for the first time there was likely community spread of the new coronavirus to people who had not traveled to high risk areas.
Evers said he was following recommendations made Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in setting the cap at 50 people. President Donald Trump said Monday afternoon that crowds of 10 people should be avoided. On Tuesday, Evers issued a statement prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
“I’d say avoid people, period,” Evers said when told of Trump’s comment that came while the governor was giving a news conference.
Enforcing the order will be up to local law enforcement agencies.
“Everybody’s taking it on the chin here,” Evers said. “Whether it’s our kids in schools, whether it’s our small businesses, large businesses, restaurants, you name it. What we’re doing right now is making sure the virus doesn’t spread as quickly as it could.”
The number of COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin increased Tuesday to 72, up from 33 on Sunday.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}“I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times,” Evers said.{/span}
“As of today, Jefferson County has no persons diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Gail Scott, Jefferson County Director of Public Health.
Meanwhile, to best protect patients and team members, Fort HealthCare announced Monday that it is strongly discouraging visitors to the Fort Memorial Hospital campus.
“In a concerted effort with the Jefferson County Health Department, Fort HealthCare is putting the safety of the community first and foremost in responding to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak,” the announcement stated. “Having visitors refrain from visiting will cut back on potential exposures. The measures being put into place are being evaluated on a regular basis and are subject to change. The situation with COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve.”
The statement noted that the Centers for Disease Control offers updated information about the spread of the virus in the U.S. and can be followed at www.cdc.gov.
“If you are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care provider in advance of visiting or you can do a virtual health visit at e+CARE at www.forthealthcare.com/e+care to screen for COVID-19,” hospital officials said.
They noted that the best ways to avoid illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands are good practices to use. The CDC is recommending limiting social gatherings and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others.“The virus is spreading in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases. Interviews with those infected showed for the first time that people were contracting it without having traveled internationally or out of state to places with a higher concentration of cases, indicating that community spread was “likely,” he said.
Patients range from having little to no symptoms to several who are hospitalized and some who are critically ill, Westergaard said, although he didn’t have exact numbers.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The ban on gatherings of more than 50 people begins Tuesday and exempts airports, grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals.
Evers said he was considering calling the Legislature back into work to take up emergency legislation to help deal with the pandemic, but said there was no talk of postponing the state’s April 7 presidential primary election.
For up to date information go to Fort HealthCare.com/covid19.
