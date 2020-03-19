Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.