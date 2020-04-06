The Lake Mills Police Department, like all city departments and businesses has been adjusting to the new way of life brought on by COVID-19.
Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck, in an effort to educate the public posted some information to the City of Lake Mills Wisconsin Police Department Facebook page, regarding the spread of COVID-19.
The department has been handling more complaints over the phone than in person in the past several weeks in an attempt to limit officers contact with the public.
“These strategies are meant to limit our exposures due to the concern of having to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Selck previously told the Leader. “I cannot afford to lose staff, or risk exposing more staff or the community.”
They are being cautious, but the department is still protecting the city and patrolling.
“I believe everyone has been doing a pretty good job with social distancing and essential work rules that are currently in place,” Selck said but the department has had some calls about businesses being open that were inaccurate or a misunderstanding.
“I get calls with questions about interpretations of essential businesses, a few different concerns about social distancing. Some involve neighborhood kids playing together.”
Selck said it is tough to balance the governor’s order with people’s needs.
“As we patrol we have no idea when we see people out and about what their purpose is, and whether or not is complies with the governor’s orders or not,” he said. “Although some of the brightest people in our state have constructed these orders, understanding them and interpreting them are not easy. As we patrol we are faced with unusual problems and will do our best.”
Interpretation of the orders and the law are difficult right now for chiefs and sheriffs all across the state.
“Law Enforcement is working closely with the governor and the attorney general to find best practices so that the order can be evenly and fairly enforced throughout the state. It is a big job trying to determine what is best for the majority of people.”
Decisions made now across the state are having social and economic repercussions.
“Some people do not understand the threat posed, and some simply don’t care. But overall, Lake Mills is a positive and vibrant community. The outpouring from citizens wanting to be able to help has been amazing. A majority of the citizenry seems to be taking this seriously.”
Selck commented local officials from city government to schools, churches and businesses acted swiftly to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Right now, that is our only defense against it. The next few weeks will show how well we have done.”
The key to getting through the next several weeks and months will be patience and understanding.
“Each generation has had its challenges, and how we handle this as a community will help define who we are and who our children become. Please set a positive example for them,” Selck said. “Think of others needs before your own. Stay home, social distance when you need to go out, wash your hands regularly and be kind to all.”
To view the video posted by Selck go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.