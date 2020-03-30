The director at the Lake Mills Food Pantry is thanking the Lake Mills community for the help and support they have received since the COVID-19 epidemic has started.
"Thank you to everyone that inquired on how to help the food pantry," said Kathleen Hansen, food pantry director. "We are trying to keep up with all the changes that are out there with weekly conference calls with FDA."
The food pantry has transitioned to curbside pickup for the health and safety of their clients and volunteers.
Hansen asks people not to bring food donations to the food pantry until further notice.
"We can accept monetary donations," Hansen said.
Donations can be mailed to Lake Mills Food Pantry, 720 E. Lake St., P.O. Box 527, Lake Mills, WI 53551.
"Stay home and follow the guidelines it is more important than people understand," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.