The employees of the Lake Mills Market are on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, working hard to make sure the community has the food and supplies it needs.
Mitch Eveland opened the Lake Mills Market six years ago and also owns Capital Centre Market in Madison and from the start has been a partner with the community. Right now, the main focus at the store has been keeping the shelves stocked and the employees safe and healthy.
“We have installed acrylic boards at the cash registers to limit unintended contact between customers and staff,” Eveland told the Leader on Monday. The store also provides gloves for employees to wear and masks if employees want them.
He says they’ve maintained an inventory for staff use at the store of disinfecting products such as wipes, spray and hand sanitizer.
The last several weeks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic have been like a dream for grocers everywhere including at the Lake Mills Market.
“It’s been overwhelming in many different ways,” Eveland said. “We’ve been doing everything we can, calling anyone we can to get products for customers.”
They’ve been marking the floor with tape near the checkouts in six-foot increments to encourage social distancing.
Regular cleaning of “high touch” surfaces has been ongoing, and the store is spending additional resources cleaning while the store is open and after closing.
“We have reduced our hours to allow for extra time to stock and clean,” he said.
Disinfecting wipes have continued to be available for customers to use on cart handles before they enter the store.
“We signed a contract today (April 6) to purchase two pieces of equipment that will allow us to sanitize the entire grocery cart multiple times a day.”
From 6 to 7:30 a.m. Eveland says they are encouraging elderly customers to shop when there is less traffic in the store and it’s at its cleanest.
Online shopping has changed dramatically for the Market.
“We are doing between 10 and 15 times what we normally do for online orders. We could probably work 24/7 just on online orders, it’s very time consuming. We do as many as we can,” he said. “This morning we had six people shopping orders.”
The size of orders has gone up dramatically some costing over $1,000.
“It takes a considerable amount of time to shop those orders,” he said. “People don’t want to go out, so they are stocking up.”
They’ve also been taking orders over the phone for older people who don’t have access to the internet.
“We’ve been able to hire quite a few new people because there are other businesses who’ve laid people off,” he said. “The people that already worked here, we offered them overtime if they want it, but we don’t force anyone to work overtime.”
They’ve also rewarded every employee with a bonus and increased wages across the board by $2 per hour.
“I think the comradery has been good,” he said of the employees. “We’ve ordered pizza a couple times and the bonus and increasing the hourly rate is a good way to help with moral.”
Those who shop at the Market may have noticed the many local products available year-round, but it’s been especially noticeable in the past several weeks as fresh products have been harder to come by.
“There was an interruption in getting certain products shortly after the Stay at Home Order went into effect,” Eveland said. “I’m happy to say we never ran completely out of bath tissue.”
On Monday there was a limited supply at the store of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, disinfecting spray, bath tissue and paper towels.
“We got quite a bit in today, but by the end of the day the majority of it will be gone again. We get four orders a week from our primary supplier. Every time an order comes in we get some product from all those categories, but it’s limited. As soon as we put it on the self-people feel like they won the lottery because they got a package of disinfectant wipes.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic the Market has had an emergency “Round Up” in place to benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry.
“We have made and continue to make significant donations to the local food pantry and other local businesses.”
So far, the Round Up has raised about $9,000 in only two and a half weeks.
“We will continue to do the food pantry until we elect to do something else that will still have a big impact on local families.”
The Market is instituting a new program to assist local businesses called, “Local First @ The Market.” The idea is interested local business owners can contact Eveland and the Market will offer their gift cards for sale. They will also maintain a sign listing of local gift cards available for sale at the service desk. Customers will be able to purchase the cards with cash, check or credit card.
The Market has been overwhelmed by the support of the community since the pandemic began.
“Our staff has been overwhelmed with the kind words of encouragement from our customers,” he said. “It truly brightens their day.”
The Wisconsin Grocers Association offered these tips for shopping during the pandemic: plan ahead and don’t wait until your stock is running low; go to the store with a list, now is not the time to search through the aisles and see what looks interesting; bring your own disinfecting wipes to the store and wipe down cart handles and touch screen and buttons in self-checkouts; try online ordering options; remember neighbors and don’t take it all, more product will be available and respect the limits stores place in items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.