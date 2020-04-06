The Rainbow Hospice Spiritual Care team will host a Facebook Live event for the community on Thursday, April 9 at 9 a.m.
The program called, "Attending to Spiritual Well-Being During the COVID-19 Crisis," will acknowledge grief and loss at this difficult time, share thoughts on how to cope and close with music and words of hope for the future.
In addition, listeners will learn about resources that may be helpful when it comes to processing feelings of uncertainty, loss and grief.
Tune in by visiting Rainbow Hospice Care’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RainbowHospiceCare .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.