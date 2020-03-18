Lake Mills declares state of emergency

The Lake Mills City Council declared a state of emergency for the City of Lake Mills due to the COVID-19 outbreak, at a meeting Tuesday night and granted the city manager the executive power of the governing body to make necessary and expedient decisions for the health and safety of the people of Lake Mills.
“We are in pretty novel and unforeseen circumstances with the coronavirus,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “Jefferson County, the State of Wisconsin and the federal government have all declared national, local and state emergencies. The resolution is a declaration of a public state of emergency in the City of Lake Mills as well as a proclamation by the City Council that grants emergency powers to the city manager in the event the city council is unable to manage their authority.”
The resolution states City Manager Steve Wilke is authorized and directed, while working with federal, state and local authorities to take all reasonable and necessary steps to prevent exposure to and the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
If the council is unable to meet, the city manager is authorized to take actions that may be necessary to continue regular operations of the City of Lake Mills such as; authorizing purchase, accepting bids as long as they meet all statutory and local code requirements, approve register of payments and invoices for payroll and other payments, authorize temporary budget adjustments and transfers and authorize the closure of municipal buildings and faculties to the public.
Any action the city manager takes must be ratified by the council at the next available opportunity. The period of the emergency is declared through April 21 and may be extended by the council.
“What are we considering as the timeline for being unable to meet,” asked Mike Foster, vice-president.
“Inability to meet is lack of a quorum,” Drescher said.
City staff discussed the possibility of virtual and phone meetings in the event the council is unable to meet in person.
“I’m not sure how available a quorum will be in the next couple meetings,” he said.
“What is our course of action if decisions are made we don’t agree with,” Foster said.
“All the decisions made must be ratified at the next meeting,” Drescher said. “You can disapprove the action. Some things you could stop.”
“These powers go to the city manager if we are unable to act,” said Steve Fields, council member.
“So, every effort should be made to pull us together before actions are taken,” Foster commented. “What is the timeframe for you to get us together for an emergency meeting?”
Drescher said, “It’s normal course of business in statute, the acting authority is given all the governing body’s duties and powers to engage in actions that are consistent with the policies and programs that are put in place by to governing body. I wouldn’t expect a far-reaching action that is taken at first.”
He also said if the council is available to meet that is how business will take place.
An emergency meeting can be called with two hours’ notice.
“He’s only allowed to do actions that are necessary and expedient,” said Vickie Schmidt, council member. “The city manager knows we could use our powers to discipline him as a result of him taking an action that is not necessary or expedient. We are in a very fast acting environment right now. We don’t’ know from one day to the next what’s coming. Any one of us could be exposed. We don’t know if there will be quorum capabilities.”
The main issue with virtual meetings will be figuring out how the public can be involved to meet the open meetings law.
“I think it’s a good way to make sure we are covered,” Foster said.
Wilke said, although the municipal building is not closed to the public, people should not come to the municipal building.
The Lake Mills Police Department has implemented a similar standard asking people to call to make a complaint instead of coming to the police department.
Police and fire department responses will be different in the coming weeks with dispatchers asking additional questions to keep workers safe.
“Everything else we are going to try to function relatively normal,” Wilke said. “With employees we discussed if an employee has contact and gets sick everyone they worked with during the day now has to quarantine. How do you continue operations?”
Wilke is also working with area officials requesting funds from the state government. The city could also possibly be reimbursed from FEMA for COVID-19 related expenses.
“We are trying to keep up to date on all the activities occurring.”
