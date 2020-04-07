The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced today its 2020 award recognition luncheons have been canceled.
The events scheduled for April 26 in Eau Claire, May 3 in De Pere, May 9 in Milwaukee, and May 16 in Baraboo have been canceled due to the ongoing public health emergency. Because of the potential long term need for social distancing, and restrictions on large group gatherings, the events will not be rescheduled.
“The decision to cancel these events was a difficult one, but it was one that was made with the health and safety of our attendees on our minds,” Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Director Kim Marggraf said. “Herb Kohl was looking forward to meeting the many outstanding Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals who have received awards this year, and celebrating their accomplishments with them. However in this challenging time, safety is our priority.”
The dissemination of the awards remains unchanged: teachers, principals and schools will receive their award checks in June, and scholarship checks will be sent to students’ educational institutions in early August. Students must send the foundation their postsecondary institution and disbursement information by June 30, 2020.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at KohlEducation.org.
