AUGUST 7
Berndt, Ryan L. 33, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Douglas, Willie Lee, 29, Monona, operate without valid license $124.00
Guthrie, Abigail Lynne, 22, Sun Prairie, operating while revoked $187.00
Jackson, Stewart L., 61, Windsor, drink open intoxicants in motor vehicle $187.00; operating while intoxicating $861.00; possession of THC $313.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Johnson, Larry H., 60, Milwaukee, possession of THC$313.00; non-registration of auto, Etc $98.80; operate without valid license $124.00
Kreyer, Anthony Charles II, 20, Beloit, display false vehicle registration plate $187.00
Lass, Cayden Ash, 22, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Mendoza, Alexander Roland, 26, Watertown, operating after suspension $124.00
Mora, Jerebhai Michael, 19, Lake Mills, license restriction violation-class department of motor vehicle $124.00
Reals, Ariel D, 34, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
Rodriguez, Eliel, 28, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Spivey, Tracey Lynn, 53, Lake Mills, operating while intoxicated $735.00
Stephens-Masko, Joshua David, 29, Watertown, operate without carrying license $73.60
Strohm, Brian, J, 39, Watertown, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Thomas, Nathaniel L, 26, Fort Atkinson, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Tunkara, Abubakarr, 24, Sun Prairie, operating while revoked $124.00; operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Wessels, Michelle Marie, 48, Fort Atkinson, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $300.40
Wollin, Cullen William, 22, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
Womack, Philip V., 44, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person $124.00
Womack, Riley J., 20, Marshall, operate without carrying license $73.60
Wood, Rommel Deshaun Jr., 22, Milwaukee, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Wood, Rommel Deshaun Jr., 22, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Zins, Tyler J., 27, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.