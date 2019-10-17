SEPTEMBER 4
Antelo, Ramon Andres 39, Janesville, operating after suspension $124.00
Canales, Jake D., 27, Watertown, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; transferee fail/apply new title $98.80
Dayton, Benjamin JR., 33, Fort Atkinson, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $250.00
Koebernick, Anthony James, 20, Jefferson, violate absolute sobriety law $313.00
Netzel, Heather Morgan, 29, Janesville, operating while revoked $124.00
Rogers Allen, Alvino Wilshaun, 24, Beloit, operating after suspension $124.00
Zamarripa Cuevas, Gabriela, 33, Rockford, Ill., zone and posted limits $98.80
SEPTEMBER 18
Andrus, Isaac V., 27, Oconomowoc, operating after suspension $124.00
Ayala Heredia, Salvador, 43, Johnson Creek operating after suspension $124.00
Beck, Amber Dawn, 43, Beaver Dam, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Becker, Kenneth A. JR, Beaver Dam, 27, inattentive driving $111.40
Bingham, Francis Leland, 75, Johnson Creek speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Blackmer, Connie Lee, 36, Lake Mills, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Boushea, Danielle Renee, 31, Oregon, operating after suspension $124.00
Brokaw, Shai Anne, 18, Oconomowoc, fail/obey traffic officer-work area $98.80
Bubolz, Dennis R., 44, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Carroll, Christine, 56, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Castillo, Jason William, 43, Juneau, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Cervantes, Julio Ceasar, 39, Watertown, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Degennaro, Joanne Lynn, 59, Long Grove, Ill., speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Dekrey, Christopher Thomas, 20, Jefferson, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Feriaaguilar, Raul, 31, Arcadia, operate without valid license $124.00
Gardner, Calvin M., 25, Germantown, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Hauf, Tracy V., 53, Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked $124.00
Herron, Kaleb Michae,l 23, Waukesha, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Hodges, Stephen 21, Watertown, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Johnson, Richard, 69, Sullivan, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Kersey, Michael Thomas, 27, Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00
Kommer, Michael F., 52, Eagle, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Kreyer, Anthony Charles II, 20, Beloit, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Larsen, Mark Donnell, 57, Madison, speeding on city highway $98.80
McIntyre, James Richard, 33, Edgerton, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $187.00
Quest, Corrine E., 33, Lake Mills, retail theft-intentionally take(<=$2500) $313.00
Rettschlag, Natasha Brook, 36, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Rojas Mercedes, Dannia K., 40, Fort Atkinson, operate without valid license $124.00
Ruehlow, Lonnie K., 47, Watertown, violate red traffic signal $98.80
Sainsbury, Steven P., 54, Cambridge, zone and posted limits $98.80
Spoehr, Jeffery A., 29, Watertown, failure to yield right of way $111.40; operating while revoked $124.00
Spring, Britta Rose, 33, Fort Atkinson, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Stellpflug, Mark Anthony, 34, Milwaukee, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Van Ommeren, Jason Paul, 36, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Weber, Bryan M., 35, Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00
Winters, Justin John, 38, Janesville, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Zastrow, Mark L, 59, Watertown, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
