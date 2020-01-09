DECEMBER 4
Amato, Thomas Patrick, Cambridge, 41, zone and posted limits $98.80
Berger, Megan Rose, 24, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Boyd, Cassandra Lee, 35, Oconomowoc, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Bubolz, Dennis R., 44, Lake Mills, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Cannoy, Carey J., 34, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Clement, Hunter Johnathon, 20, Helenville, operating after suspension $124.00
Hogue, Ricco, 31, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00; speeding on city highway $98.80
Hudson, Rosalyn Martha, 26, Milwaukee, possession of THC $313.00
Kirby, Jennifer, 28, Greenfield, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Kukimiya, Ida, 30, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Moreno Castro, Irvin, 24, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Pesik, Jeremy J., 43, Janesville, operating while intoxicated $861.00
Ramirez Urbano, Felicita, 40, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Scaff, Carrie A., 44, Oconomowoc, unsafe backing of vehicle $111.40
Schlesner, Tavis Allen 45, Lake Mills, fail/yield while making left turn $98.80
DECEMBER 18
Buell, Joseph D., 41, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Crapp, Michael James 53, Johnson Creek, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Firkus, Brandon Scott 31, Johnson Creek, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Garcia, Ivan, 22, Waterloo, operating while intoxicated $861.00
Hoepker, Andrew, D., 34, Lake Mills, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80; operating after suspension $124.00
Lee, Jonathon D., 28, Chetek, operating after suspension $124.00
Lees, Trevor Allen, 26, Janesville, operate with control substance $861.00
Moorman, Carla E., 68, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Moralez, Nathan R., 33, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $124.00
Orley, Tabitha Ann, 31, McFarland, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80; operating after suspension $124.00
Otteson, Abbie L., 39, Waterloo, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Phillips, Darin E., 37, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 MPH zone $149.20
Purves, Kevin Roy, 32, Columbus, operating while revoked $313.00
Romero Herrera, Jonathan Urie, 26, Milwaukee, operating while revoked $124.00
Simmons, Susanne Kathryn, 56, Madison, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Smith, David III, 32, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Talboom, Dawn C., 56, Lake Mills, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Tenzer, Martha Susan, 61, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Varela, Amber Lee, 23, Jefferson, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Vesper, Autumn Rose, 22, Madison, zone and posted limits $98.80
Womack, Philip V., 44, Lake Mills, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00; county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
