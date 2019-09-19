AUGUST 28
Anderson, Drew M., 35, Lake Mills, contributing to truancy $376.00
Baker, Lennon Peter, 31, Madison, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Bayse, Amsler S., 41, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00; failure to notify police of accident $313.00
Behrendt, Christopher J., 36, DeForest, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Bubolz, Dennis R., 43, Lake Mills, county/municipal disorderly conduct $313.00
Butler, Crystal L., 39, Fitchburg, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Carrillo, Clicerio, 28, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Chavez Leon, Zeferino, 39, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Chavez Portillo, Bryan Esequiel, 22, Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Chavez Ramirez, Maria Teresa, 35, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Chilel Romero, Gilberto Lizardo, 19, Johnson Creek, inattentive driving $111.40; operate without valid license $124.00
Converse, Joseph Leonard, 27, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $250.00
Cooper, Joseph M., 44, Lake Mills, allow riding on decks or gunwales $117.50
Daniels, Marcus Rakeem 30, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Daniels, Marcus Rakeem, 30, Lake Mills, operating while intoxicated $861.00
Delvalle, Victor M., 37, Milwaukee, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Donahue, Anna M., 60, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Furan, Emily Shannon, 37, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Giffhorn, James C., 56, Waukesha, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Goetz, Lindsey Rae, 21, Oshkosh, operating after suspension $124.00
Houswerth, Nicolas Michael, 19, Lodi, speeding on semi-urban highway $98.80
Hrobsky, James L., 37, Janesville, operate motor vehicle without proper tires $250.00
OKeller, Brent J., 51, Lake Mills, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Koehler, Michael Lester, 48, Mount Horeb, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Kreyer, Anthony Charles II, 20, Beloit, improperly attached license plates $73.60
Lara, Floriberto, 40, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Lass, Cayden Ash, 22, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Martin, Erieona Ann Mone, 20, Fitchburg, speeding on freeway $124.00
Martin, Erieona Ann Mone, 20, Fitchburg, operating while revoked $124.00
Mckee, David V., 30, Fort Atkinson, fail to provide flotation devices $155.50
Medenwaldt, Joel M., 61, Johnson Creek, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Morrall, Skyler Evan, 22, Cambridge, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Moses, Tanner B., 26, Lake Mills fail/obey traffic officer-work area $98.80
Newcomb, Scott, 68, Fort Atkinson, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Pederson, Joshua D., 31, Lake Mills, speed in excess of posted notice $129.50
Peterke, Dustin Christopher 23, Neosho, non-registration of auto, etc $98.80
Pita Munoz, Anacleto, 48, Watertown, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Quamme, Dain William, 2, Reeseville, failure to have certificate of number on boat $48.20
Robinson, Anthony R., 41, Deerfield, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Rosecke, Justin B., 27, Stillman Valley, Ill., speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Schulz, Douglas M., 40, Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked $124.00
Schulz, Douglas M., 40, Fort Atkinson, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Singert, Raymond Lee, 53, North Prairie, allow riding on decks or gunwales $232.00
Townsel, Petrecea B., 26, Milwaukee, fail/change lane-passing stop emergency vehicle $187.00
Townsel, Petrecea B., 26, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Vander Mause, James D., 16, Fort Atkinson, speed in excess of posted notice $117.50
Walker, Karolyn R., 30, Waterloo, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Wallace, Matthew Charles, 27, Fort Atkinson, operate without valid license $124.00
Weisenburger, Kathryn Ann, 41, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Wolff-Schollmeyer, Hunter Scott, 18, Marshall, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Zamora Moreno, Alfonso, 42, Milwaukee, operating while revoked $124.00; operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Zapata, Sergio Enrique, 25, Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00
Zastrow, Justin Scott, 40, Madison, possession of THC $313.00
Zietlow, Robert John, 52, Reeseville, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Zwieg, Chad Robert, 46, Watertown, operate personal water craft greater than slow wake within 100 ft. of another boat $124.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.