JUNE 5
Anderson, Destinee Rose, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Baehmann, Gary A., Clyman, Speeding on city highway $98.80
Brownell, Sara A., Cambridge, speeding on city highway $98.80
Bubolz, Dennis R., Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Chavez, Luis Manuel, Milwaukee, operate without valid license $124.00
Delvalle, Victor M., Milwaukee, operate after rev/suspension of registration $98.80
Dullaven, Keionna Evansheia, Fort Atkinson, parking — winter $35.00
Eggers, Samara Michele, Fond du Lac, parking — winter $35.00
Geiger, Angela Mae, Woodruff, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Hanson, Christian Emanuel, Whitewater, operating after suspension $124.00
Hataj, Hillary Kay, Cambridge, speeding on city highway $98.80
Hoesly, Amy Sue, Lake Mills, permit unauthorized minor to drive $67.30
Holeman, Jamie Lynn, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Jaramillo, Abdiel E, Fort Atkinson, possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle $124.00
Johnson, Blaine Burl, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Klein, Kathlyn Audrey, Cambridge, speeding on city highway $98.80
Kleinschmidt, Victor Thomas, Sullivan, parking — winter $35.00
Knudsen, Carragh Alain, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Kolaske, Glennmitchell James, Lake Mills, inattentive driving $111.40
Kraehnke, Jason Glenn, Jefferson, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Kren, Marcie Verna, Waukesha, parking — winter $35.00
Liesenfelder, Ryan Thomas, Sullivan, operating after suspension $124.00
Limani, Adil, Watertown, parking time limitation $35.00
Lumby, Sherry Lee, Fort Atkinson, speeding on city highway $98.80
Martin, Michael Lloyd II , Watertown, speeding on city highway $98.80
Medina, Julieta Alonso, Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Miller, Anthony D., Lowell, obstruct emergency/rescue personnel $313.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; operating while revoked $124.00
Milles, Jonathan Scott, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Mitchell, Toby Jo, Lake Mills, zone and posted limits $98.80
Motley, Alonzo Wilson, Fort Atkinson, possess open intoxicants in motor vehicle $124.00
Neitzel, Richard S. Jr., Lake Mills, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00; operate without carrying license $73.60
Orozco Ramos, Daniel, Milwaukee, operating while revoked $187.00
Palacios Gregorio, Mizael, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $124.00
Panzer, Duwane Daniel, Bonduel, parking — winter $35.00
Paynter, Ryan Thomas, Fitchburg, theft-movable property<=$2500 $313.00
Punzel, Adrianna K., Watertown, operating after suspension $124.00
Quest, John R., Clyman, parking — winter $35.00
Reeves, Sharon A., Stoughton, speeding on city highway $149.20
Reich, Jessica Lynn, Beaver Dam, Parking — winter $35.00
Roderick, Joshua David, Fall River, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Russell, Amanda Eve, Spokane, Wash., parking — winter $35.00
Schoeffling, Robert Irving Jr., Watertown, operating while revoked $124.00
Sisney, Jevohn Martell, Cottage Grove, parking — winter $35.00
Smith, Thelisha, Lake Mills, operating while revoked $124.00
Stammen, Sheryl Ann, Deerfield, speeding on city highway $98.80
Stark, Bonnie Jean, Lake Mills, speeding on city highway $98.80
Voegeli, Nicholas Dale, Beaver Dam, operating after suspension $124.00
Voigt, Catherine A., Lake Mills, speeding on city highway $98.80
Wolff, Tyler Jorden, Fort Atkinson, operating after suspension $124.00
Wollet, Michael David, Johnson Creek, parking — winter $35.00
Zastrow-Iglesias, Tammy S., Watertown, violation of drivers license restrictions $263.50
JUNE 19
Anderson, Jared William, 34, Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked $124.00
Anderson, Patricia L., 58, Rockford, Ill., speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Bourgeois, Elizabeth Danielle, 23, Waconia, Minn., speeding on freeway $174.40
Boyd, Cassandra Lee, 34, Oconomowoc, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Coy, Brian J., 33, Fort Atkinson, possession of drug paraphernalia $187.00; possession of THC $187.00; speeding in 55 mph zone $149.20
Dahlke, Trent M., 45, Waterloo, speeding in 55 MPH zone $124.00
Denoyer, Elise Marie, 22, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 MPH zone $98.80
Doornek, Nichole M., 42, Watertown, zone and posted limits $124.00
Erdman, Jared Kent, 21, Oconomowoc, operating while intoxicated $861.00
Evans, Rana Nneka, 23, Milwaukee, operating after suspension $124.00
Fair, Drew C., 53, Lake Mills, liquor on public ways prohibited $187.00
Fancher, Cassidy Steve, 35, Birnamwood, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Faught, Catherine Mary, 36, Jefferson, zone and posted limits $124.00
Gruber, Robert A., 46, Deerfield, operate boat at speed greater than slow no wake within 100 ft. of pier $155.50
Hespe, Chelsey Kaye, 35, Jefferson, speeding in 55 MPH zone $98.80
Hogeboom, Keaton Aric, 21, Lake Mills, fail/stop at stop sign $98.80
Jacobson, Samuel Edward, 20, Jefferson, speeding in 55 mph zone $174.40
Jaggers, Larry L., 57, Lake Mills, vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt $10.00
Jerabek, John William, 40, Sun Prairie, operate with control substance $861.00
Klecker, Colton Edward 19, Jefferson, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Lohman, Marilyn Ruth, 90, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Madderom, Derek Shane, 22, zone and posted limits $124.00
Muchka, Sara B., 36, Waterloo, speeding in 55 MPH zone $98.80
Pero, Robert Morrin III, 43, Cambridge, zone and posted limits $98.80
Rodriguez, Rogelio, 34, Lake Mills, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Roth, Patrick John, 33, Fort Atkinson, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Seldal, Michael N., 41, Sycamore, Ill., speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Smith, Steven J., 64, Lake Mills, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Stelter, William Robert, 43, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Stocker, Rachelle Marie, 37, Oconomowoc, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Ulam, Matthew James, 25, Lake Mills, vehicle operator failure to wear seat belt $10.00
Vesperman, Chad Douglas 44, Lake Mills, improper stop at stop sign-stop line $98.80
White, Anthony Albert, 32, Lake Mills, Speeding in 55 MPH zone $124.00
Wilson, Matthew Evan, 21, Watertown, speeding in 55 MPH zone $149.20
Wood, Bryan C, 66, Cambridge, zone and posted limits $98.80
Zins, Tyler J., 27, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
